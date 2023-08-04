Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs & Price Comparison

The new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to make its debut in Pakistan on October 23, 2023 (expected). This smartphone is creating quite a buzz due to its impressive specifications, generous screen size, advanced camera arrangement, remarkable battery life, and overall mobile performance. The standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its 48MP quad-camera system on the back, accompanied by a 12MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

iPhone 15 Pro Max display includes up-to 1284 x 2778 Pixels Resolution and screen size of 6.7″ inches. The Performance of iPhone 15 Pro Max will be based on Apple A16 Bionic Chipset and Apple GPU. iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 4,400 mAh battery capacity.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparison

Display Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Better Resolution RAM 8 GB More RAM 6 GB Storage 256 GB More Storage 128 GB Weight 240 g Lighter Thickness 7.85 mm Slimmer Battery 4852 mAh Bigger Battery 4323 mAh

General Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Sim Type Dual Sim, GSM+GSM Dual Sim, GSM+GSM Dual Sim Yes Yes Sim Size Nano + eSim Nano + eSim Device Type Smartphone Smartphone Release Date September 14, 2023 (Expected) September 07, 2022 Design Dimensions 77.6 x 160.7 x 7.85 mm Weight 240 g Display Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Type Color Flexible OLED (16M Colors) Color OLED Screen (1B) Touch Yes Yes Size 6.7 inches, 1284 x 2778 pixels, 120 Hz 6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 pixels, 120 Hz Aspect Ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI ~ 458 PPI ~ 460 PPI Features HDR10, Dolby Vision 1600nits (typical), 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR Display, True Tone, Haptic Touch Notch Yes, Punch Hole Yes Memory Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max RAM 8 GB 6 GB Storage 256 GB 128 GB Card Slot No No Connectivity Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max GPRS Yes Yes EDGE Yes Yes 3G Yes Yes 4G Yes Yes 5G Yes Yes 5G Bands 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n26, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n53, n66, n70, n77, n78, n79) VoLTE Yes Yes Wifi Yes, with wifi-hotspot Yes, with wifi-hotspot Bluetooth Yes, v5.1, A2DP, LE Yes, v5.3 USB Yes, USB-C v2.0 Yes, Lightning Cable USB Features USB on-the-go, USB Charging USB Charging Extra GPS yes with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou yes with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou Fingerprint Sensor No No Face Unlock Yes Yes Sensors Face ID, LiDAR Scanner, Barometer, Three‑axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor Face ID, LiDAR Scanner, Barometer, Three‑axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor Extra NFC NFC Water Resistance Yes, 6 m upto 30 min, IP68 Yes, 6 m upto 30 min, IP68 IP Rating IP68 IP68 Dust Resistant Yes Yes Extra Features Satellite Connectivity, Crash Detection Camera Rear Camera 50 MP f/2.4 (Ultra Wide)

12 MP f/1.6 (Wide Angle)

12 MP f/2.2 (Telephoto) with autofocus 48 MP f/1.78 (Main)

12 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)

12 MP f/1.78 (Telephoto) with autofocus Features Digital Zoom, Face detection, Touch to focus Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, LiDAR Scanner, Apple ProRAW, Burst mode Video Recording 8K, 4K, 1080p 4K @ 30/60 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD Flash Yes, Dual LED Yes, LED Front Camera Punch Hole 12 MP f/2.2 with Retina Flash 12 MP f/1.9 with Retina Flash Front Video Recording 4K 4K Technical OS iOS v15 iOS v16 Chipset Apple Bionic A16 Apple Bionic A16 CPU 3.46 GHz, Hexa Core Processor 3.46 GHz, Hexa Core Processor Core Details 2×3.46 GHz Everest & 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth 2×3.46 GHz Everest & 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth GPU Apple GPU Apple GPU IP Rating IP68 IP68 Java No No Browser Yes Yes Multimedia Email Yes Yes Music AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM Video HEVC, H.264, MPEG‑4 Part 2 and Motion JPEG HEVC, H.264, MPEG‑4 Part 2 and Motion JPEG FM Radio No No Document Reader Yes Yes Battery Type Non-Removable Battery Non-Removable Battery Size 4852 mAh, Li-ion Battery 4323 mAh, Li-ion Battery Fast Charging Yes, 25W Fast Charging Yes Wireless Charging Yes, 15W Yes, 15W MagSafe Wireless Charging Music Playback Time 80 hours 95 hours Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Prices iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan. iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is starting from Rs. 579,999 where iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is starting from Rs. 564,999.