Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs & Price Comparison

Apple iPhone 15 release date in Pakistan & expected Price
The release of the iPhone 15 series, which was expected to happen...
The new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to make its debut in Pakistan on October 23, 2023 (expected). This smartphone is creating quite a buzz due to its impressive specifications, generous screen size, advanced camera arrangement, remarkable battery life, and overall mobile performance. The standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its 48MP quad-camera system on the back, accompanied by a 12MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies and video calls.
iPhone 15 Pro Max display includes up-to 1284 x 2778 Pixels Resolution and screen size of 6.7″ inches. The Performance of iPhone 15 Pro Max will be based on Apple A16 Bionic Chipset and Apple GPU. iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 4,400 mAh battery capacity.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Display Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
Better Resolution
|RAM
|8 GB
More RAM
|6 GB
|Storage
|256 GB
More Storage
|128 GB
|Weight
|240 g
Lighter
|Thickness
|7.85 mm
Slimmer
|Battery
|4852 mAh
Bigger Battery
|4323 mAh
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Sim Type
|Dual Sim, GSM+GSM
|Dual Sim, GSM+GSM
|Dual Sim
|Yes
|Yes
|Sim Size
|Nano + eSim
|Nano + eSim
|Device Type
|Smartphone
|Smartphone
|Release Date
|September 14, 2023 (Expected)
|September 07, 2022
|Dimensions
|77.6 x 160.7 x 7.85 mm
|Weight
|240 g
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Type
|Color Flexible OLED (16M Colors)
|Color OLED Screen (1B)
|Touch
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|6.7 inches, 1284 x 2778 pixels, 120 Hz
|6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 pixels, 120 Hz
|Aspect Ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|~ 458 PPI
|~ 460 PPI
|Features
|HDR10, Dolby Vision
|1600nits (typical), 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR Display, True Tone, Haptic Touch
|Notch
|Yes, Punch Hole
|Yes
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|RAM
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Storage
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|GPRS
|Yes
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|Yes
|4G
|Yes
|Yes
|5G
|Yes
|Yes
|5G Bands
|5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n26, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n53, n66, n70, n77, n78, n79)
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Yes
|Wifi
|Yes, with wifi-hotspot
|Yes, with wifi-hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.1, A2DP, LE
|Yes, v5.3
|USB
|Yes, USB-C v2.0
|Yes, Lightning Cable
|USB Features
|USB on-the-go, USB Charging
|USB Charging
|GPS
|yes with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou
|yes with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou
|Fingerprint Sensor
|No
|No
|Face Unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Sensors
|Face ID, LiDAR Scanner, Barometer, Three‑axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor
|Face ID, LiDAR Scanner, Barometer, Three‑axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor
|Extra
|NFC
|NFC
|Water Resistance
|Yes, 6 m upto 30 min, IP68
|Yes, 6 m upto 30 min, IP68
|IP Rating
|IP68
|IP68
|Dust Resistant
|Yes
|Yes
|Extra Features
|Satellite Connectivity, Crash Detection
|Rear Camera
|50 MP f/2.4 (Ultra Wide)
12 MP f/1.6 (Wide Angle)
12 MP f/2.2 (Telephoto) with autofocus
|48 MP f/1.78 (Main)
12 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)
12 MP f/1.78 (Telephoto) with autofocus
|Features
|Digital Zoom, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, LiDAR Scanner, Apple ProRAW, Burst mode
|Video Recording
|8K, 4K, 1080p
|4K @ 30/60 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD
|Flash
|Yes, Dual LED
|Yes, LED
|Front Camera
|Punch Hole 12 MP f/2.2 with Retina Flash
|12 MP f/1.9 with Retina Flash
|Front Video Recording
|4K
|4K
|OS
|iOS v15
|iOS v16
|Chipset
|Apple Bionic A16
|Apple Bionic A16
|CPU
|3.46 GHz, Hexa Core Processor
|3.46 GHz, Hexa Core Processor
|Core Details
|2×3.46 GHz Everest & 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth
|2×3.46 GHz Everest & 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth
|GPU
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|IP Rating
|IP68
|IP68
|Java
|No
|No
|Browser
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Music
|AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM
|AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM
|Video
|HEVC, H.264, MPEG‑4 Part 2 and Motion JPEG
|HEVC, H.264, MPEG‑4 Part 2 and Motion JPEG
|FM Radio
|No
|No
|Document Reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Non-Removable Battery
|Non-Removable Battery
|Size
|4852 mAh, Li-ion Battery
|4323 mAh, Li-ion Battery
|Fast Charging
|Yes, 25W Fast Charging
|Yes
|Wireless Charging
|Yes, 15W
|Yes, 15W MagSafe Wireless Charging
|Music Playback Time
|80 hours
|95 hours
iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan. iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is starting from Rs. 579,999 where iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is starting from Rs. 564,999.
