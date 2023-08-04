Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs & Price Comparison

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs & Price Comparison

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs & Price Comparison
Advertisement

The new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to make its debut in Pakistan on October 23, 2023 (expected). This smartphone is creating quite a buzz due to its impressive specifications, generous screen size, advanced camera arrangement, remarkable battery life, and overall mobile performance. The standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its 48MP quad-camera system on the back, accompanied by a 12MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

iPhone 15 Pro Max display includes up-to 1284 x 2778 Pixels Resolution and screen size of 6.7″ inches. The Performance of iPhone 15 Pro Max will be based on Apple A16 Bionic Chipset and Apple GPU. iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 4,400 mAh battery capacity.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparison

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display Resolution1284 x 2778 pixels1290 x 2796 pixels

Better Resolution
RAM8 GB

More RAM
6 GB
Storage256 GB

Advertisement
More Storage
128 GB
Weight240 g

Lighter
Thickness7.85 mm

Slimmer
Battery4852 mAh

Bigger Battery
4323 mAh
Advertisement

General

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Sim TypeDual Sim, GSM+GSMDual Sim, GSM+GSM
Dual SimYesYes
Sim SizeNano + eSimNano + eSim
Device TypeSmartphoneSmartphone
Release DateSeptember 14, 2023 (Expected)September 07, 2022

Design

Dimensions77.6 x 160.7 x 7.85 mm
Weight240 g

Display

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

TypeColor Flexible OLED (16M Colors)Color OLED Screen (1B)
TouchYesYes
Size6.7 inches, 1284 x 2778 pixels, 120 Hz6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 pixels, 120 Hz
Aspect Ratio19.5:919.5:9
PPI~ 458 PPI~ 460 PPI
FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision1600nits (typical), 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR Display, True Tone, Haptic Touch
NotchYes, Punch HoleYes

Memory

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

RAM8 GB6 GB
Storage256 GB128 GB
Card SlotNoNo

Connectivity

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

GPRSYesYes
EDGEYesYes
3GYesYes
4GYesYes
5GYesYes
5G Bands5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n26, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n53, n66, n70, n77, n78, n79)
VoLTEYesYes
WifiYes, with wifi-hotspotYes, with wifi-hotspot
BluetoothYes, v5.1, A2DP, LEYes, v5.3
USBYes, USB-C v2.0Yes, Lightning Cable
USB FeaturesUSB on-the-go, USB ChargingUSB Charging

Extra

GPSyes with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDouyes with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou
Fingerprint SensorNoNo
Face UnlockYesYes
SensorsFace ID, LiDAR Scanner, Barometer, Three‑axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensorFace ID, LiDAR Scanner, Barometer, Three‑axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor
ExtraNFCNFC
Water ResistanceYes, 6 m upto 30 min, IP68Yes, 6 m upto 30 min, IP68
IP RatingIP68IP68
Dust ResistantYesYes
Extra FeaturesSatellite Connectivity, Crash Detection

Camera

Rear Camera50 MP f/2.4 (Ultra Wide)
12 MP f/1.6 (Wide Angle)
12 MP f/2.2 (Telephoto) with autofocus		48 MP f/1.78 (Main)
12 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)
12 MP f/1.78 (Telephoto) with autofocus
FeaturesDigital Zoom, Face detection, Touch to focusDeep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, LiDAR Scanner, Apple ProRAW, Burst mode
Video Recording8K, 4K, 1080p4K @ 30/60 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD
FlashYes, Dual LEDYes, LED
Front CameraPunch Hole 12 MP f/2.2 with Retina Flash12 MP f/1.9 with Retina Flash
Front Video Recording4K4K

Technical

OSiOS v15iOS v16
ChipsetApple Bionic A16Apple Bionic A16
CPU3.46 GHz, Hexa Core Processor3.46 GHz, Hexa Core Processor
Core Details2×3.46 GHz Everest & 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth2×3.46 GHz Everest & 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth
GPUApple GPUApple GPU
IP RatingIP68IP68
JavaNoNo
BrowserYesYes

Multimedia

EmailYesYes
MusicAAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCMAAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM
VideoHEVC, H.264, MPEG‑4 Part 2 and Motion JPEGHEVC, H.264, MPEG‑4 Part 2 and Motion JPEG
FM RadioNoNo
Document ReaderYesYes

Battery

TypeNon-Removable BatteryNon-Removable Battery
Size4852 mAh, Li-ion Battery4323 mAh, Li-ion Battery
Fast ChargingYes, 25W Fast ChargingYes
Wireless ChargingYes, 15WYes, 15W MagSafe Wireless Charging
Music Playback Time80 hours95 hours

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Prices

iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan. iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is starting from Rs. 579,999 where iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is starting from Rs. 564,999.

Advertisement

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15 release date in Pakistan & expected Price
Apple iPhone 15 release date in Pakistan & expected Price

The release of the iPhone 15 series, which was expected to happen...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story