Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak

Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak

Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak

Advertisement
  • Apple is rumored to switch to USB-C for the iPhone 15 series.
  • Images of the rumored USB-C port have surfaced.
  • Apple’s iPhone 15 series keynote event might take place on September 13.
Advertisement

Apple is anticipated to switch to USB-C for its upcoming iPhone 15 series this autumn, and the first glimpse of the rumored port attached to flexible PCB assemblies has surfaced. Images shared on Twitter reveal the connectors for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15.

Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak

Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak

As per earlier rumors, it’s anticipated that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature USB 2.0 standard connectors, providing 480 Mbps data transfer speeds and up to 20W charging rates, similar to the Lightning port. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are expected to incorporate USB 3.2 connectors, marking the first significant speed enhancement on an iPhone since 2012.

Earlier reports also indicate that Apple plans to restrict data transfer and charging speeds for USB-C cables and accessories that are not part of its Made for iPhone (MFi) program. Speculation suggests that Apple’s iPhone 15 series keynote event might take place on September 13.

Also Read

IT Ministry aims to bring Apple to Pakistan
IT Ministry aims to bring Apple to Pakistan

The IT Ministry wants to attract Apple to invest in Pakistan. IT...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story