Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak

Apple is rumored to switch to USB-C for the iPhone 15 series.

Images of the rumored USB-C port have surfaced.

Apple’s iPhone 15 series keynote event might take place on September 13.

Apple is anticipated to switch to USB-C for its upcoming iPhone 15 series this autumn, and the first glimpse of the rumored port attached to flexible PCB assemblies has surfaced. Images shared on Twitter reveal the connectors for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15.

As per earlier rumors, it’s anticipated that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature USB 2.0 standard connectors, providing 480 Mbps data transfer speeds and up to 20W charging rates, similar to the Lightning port. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are expected to incorporate USB 3.2 connectors, marking the first significant speed enhancement on an iPhone since 2012.

Earlier reports also indicate that Apple plans to restrict data transfer and charging speeds for USB-C cables and accessories that are not part of its Made for iPhone (MFi) program. Speculation suggests that Apple’s iPhone 15 series keynote event might take place on September 13.

