Apple iPhone 15 to drop Gold for This New Color

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 Pro on September 12th.

The actual appearance of the colors may vary from the 3D renders.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will be available in black, green, blue, yellow, and pink.

Apple‘s much-awaited iPhone 15 Pro is set to be revealed at a special event next month, with speculation hinting at a possible launch on September 12th.

The official confirmation of this date is anticipated in the upcoming week. Unlike its predecessor, which used stainless steel, the iPhone 15 Pro (including the Pro Max version) is rumored to feature a titanium frame, possibly in a color that complements the material.

Clearly, this change affects the color options Apple can provide. Consequently, the gold and purple choices will be substituted with Titan Gray and a rich blue shade. Here’s a preview of the new look.

Please note that while the name hasn’t been officially confirmed, Titan Gray has been mentioned as the provisional term used by Apple during the product’s development stage. Titan Gray is expected to be a shade darker than silver or white yet lighter than options like Space Black or graphite.

Just like all color choices, the actual appearance may vary from 3D renders. Generally, colors tend to appear more appealing in person and hands-on.

In the upcoming Pro smartphone lineup by Apple, the former purple option will be replaced by a deep blue finish. The expected color lineup for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models at launch comprises black, green, blue, yellow, and pink.

