Apple iPhone 15 to include another charging upgrade

The iPhone 15 might have faster charging speeds than the current iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 might switch from the Lightning port to USB-C.

Apple is ready to introduce the iPhone 15 in the next few weeks, and the shift from the Lightning port to USB-C might result in improved charging speed for the device.

As per 9to5Mac, specific versions of the upcoming iPhone 15 models are anticipated to offer charging speeds reaching up to 35W. This marks a significant improvement compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro, which is limited to 27W charging.

Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had foreseen a comparable situation last year. He referred to signals from the company’s supply chain, suggesting a shift from the Lightning port to USB-C by 2023. Kuo emphasized that this change would enable faster charging for the iPhone 15 Pro models, potentially requiring the use of Apple-certified cables.

It’s worth mentioning that Apple stopped including power adapters with iPhones in 2020 to address electronic waste concerns. Therefore, the company might suggest using the 35W dual USB-C charger released last year or the 30W USB-C charger designed for the MacBook Air. It’s unclear whether Apple plans to unveil a dedicated charger for the iPhone 15.

Regardless of the charging speed, it’s very likely that the iPhone 15 will mark the move to USB-C charging. This change is driven by the European Union’s requirement that all phones sold within the bloc, including iPhones, shift to USB-C for wired charging by December 28th, 2024. With this deadline in place, delaying the transition further might leave Apple with limited time.

The speculated launch date is Tuesday, September 12th. The iPhone 15’s Pro and Pro Max versions might come with higher prices compared to last year due to certain improvements. These models are anticipated to feature thinner bezels and a transition from a stainless steel chassis to a titanium frame.

