Apple iphone 16 Pro Price in Pakistan & Features (Expected)

Next month, Apple is preparing to unveil the iPhone 15 series. However, there are already speculations about the iPhone 16 range for the following year. The latest hearsay indicates a potential upgrade to the ultrawide camera.

Apple iphone 16 Pro Price in Pakistan

Apple iphone 16 Pro Price in Pakistan start from Rs. 504,999 [expected].

Apple iphone 16 Pro Features

Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Haitong International Securities based in Hong Kong, stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, set to be released next year, are expected to include support for Wi-Fi 7 and an improved Ultra Wide camera lens with a 48-megapixel resolution.

Wi-Fi 7 gadgets are set to operate across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequency bands concurrently, leading to quicker Wi-Fi rates, reduced delay, and improved consistent link. By utilizing advancements like 4K QAM, Wi-Fi 7 is anticipated to provide maximum data speeds surpassing 40 Gbps, marking a fourfold rise compared to Wi-Fi 6E.

