Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone 8 has A11 Bionic chip.
  • It has 4.7-inch Retina HD display.
  • It has 1821 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 8, released in September 2017, presents a harmonious blend of design and functionality. Powered by the A11 Bionic chip, the iPhone 8 delivers a seamless user experience with remarkable speed and efficiency.

Its 4.7-inch Retina HD display boasts True Tone technology, offering vibrant colors and enhanced clarity. The device features a 12MP rear camera with optical image stabilization and a 7MP front camera, both capable of capturing stunning photos and videos.

The iPhone 8 supports wireless charging and boasts water and dust resistance. Touch ID ensures secure access, while iOS provides a range of features and apps for productivity and entertainment.

With its sleek glass and aluminum design, the iPhone 8 exemplifies Apple’s commitment to innovation and elegance.

Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan

The Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610/-

Advertisement

Apple iphone 8 specifications

BuildOSIOS 11
Dimensions138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight148 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Space Gray, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPU(3-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 Inches
Resolution750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
Featuresf/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USB2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan August 2023
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan August 2023

Vivo is launching the V27e smartphone, which is available on the market for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story