Apple iPhone 8 series tax rates cut by FBR for PTA clearance

PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Pakistan 2023
Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This...
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently announced a reduction in the tax rates for the iPhone 8 series, which includes both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This move aims to simplify the process of obtaining PTA approval for these older-generation iPhones, benefiting customers.
The lowered tax rates apply to both passport-based and CNIC-based categories. Here are the updated PTA registration fees for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus:
iPhone 8: 38,922 PKR
iPhone 8 Plus: 40,951 PKR
iPhone 8: 48,314 PKR
iPhone 8 Plus: 50,546 PKR
While this reduction is a positive step, it’s important to note that the FBR tax for the iPhone 8 series may still be relatively high, especially considering that these devices are now eight years old.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.