Edition: English
Edition: English

Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs
  • The Apple iPhone X has 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display.
  • It is powered by the A11 Bionic chip.
  • It has 2716 mAh battery.
The Apple iPhone X, released in 2017, was a revolutionary addition to the iPhone lineup. Sporting a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, this smartphone offered a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels, providing stunning visuals and vibrant colors. Powered by the A11 Bionic chip, it delivered exceptional performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.

The iPhone X featured a dual-camera system on the back, consisting of a 12 MP wide and telephoto lens, enabling users to capture high-quality photos and 4K videos with optical zoom. The front-facing TrueDepth camera allowed for Face ID recognition and Animoji creation.

With Face ID technology, the iPhone X replaced the traditional Touch ID, ensuring secure and convenient unlocking of the device. It offered a water and dust-resistant design, wireless charging, and ran on iOS, providing access to a wide range of apps and features from the App Store.

Overall, the iPhone X was a remarkable device, combining cutting-edge technology and sleek design to deliver an impressive user experience.

Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-

Apple iPhone X specifications

BuildOSIOS 11
Dimensions143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (3-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBv3.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

