Apple launched the AirTag for $29 in April 2021, and a successor may arrive in late 2024 or early 2025 as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The anticipated AirTag 2 could enter mass production in Q4 2024, with improved integration with Apple’s Vision Pro, enhancing spatial computing.

While scarce details, it’s speculated that the AirTag 2 might feature the U2 chip and other enhancements over its predecessor, which had the U1 chip.

In the coming months, more information about the AirTag 2 is expected to emerge, giving consumers a clearer picture of the potential upgrades and benefits of the next-generation tracking device.

