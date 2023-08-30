Apple officially confirms September 12 launch event for iPhone 15

Apple will hold a major event on September 12 to reveal the iPhone 15 lineup.

The event will be livestreamed on Apple.com and the Apple TV app.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max or Ultra may have Apple’s first periscope zoom camera.

Advertisement

Rumors recently hinted at September 12 as Apple‘s next major unveiling date. Today, the company officially confirmed it.

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and possibly the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra), on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. The event will be livestreamed on Apple.com and the Apple TV app.

Apple has selected the term “Wonderlust” as its tagline, cleverly playing on “wanderlust,” which signifies a strong longing to travel. In this context, it could imply a strong yearning to be amazed. Evidently, Apple’s intention is to keep us intrigued and curious.

The upcoming iPhones will adopt USB-C ports due to recent EU regulations. There’s speculation that the iPhone 15 Pro Max or Ultra will introduce Apple’s first periscope zoom camera. The Pro models might shift to titanium frames from stainless steel. The series will replace the mute switch with an adaptable “Action button” and include the Dynamic Island feature across all models.

Also Read Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

Apple could potentially update its AirPods lineup with USB-C ports. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are anticipated to make appearances during the event.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.