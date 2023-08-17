Apple reportedly reduced iPhone 15 production ahead of its release

Apple expects to sell fewer iPhone 15s than iPhone 14s.

This is due to supply challenges and weaker demand.

Apple has reportedly reduced its order from 83 million to 77 million units.

Apple anticipates a decline in sales for its iPhone 15 lineup compared to the iPhone 14. This aligns with Ming-Chi Kuo’s recent prediction, but contrasts with a prior report indicating steady total iPhone 15 shipments.

Analyst Jeff Pu suggests that due to supply challenges and weaker demand than usual, Apple has reportedly decreased its order from 83 million to 77 million units for the end of this year.

This report highlights the recurring problem with Sony’s CMOS camera sensors, as well as the introduction of a titanium frame for the Pro models and a new display with slimmer bezels. All of these components appear to be presenting challenges.

Furthermore, Apple anticipates reduced sales due to prevailing market conditions and the elevated prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Within the same report, Jeff Pu affirms the presence of a 48MP ultrawide camera and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility for the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models slated for release in 2024.

