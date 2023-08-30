Apple to unveil iPhone 15 at September 12 event

The rumours have been swirling, and now it’s official: Apple’s next big event is set for September 12 at 10 AM PT. The tech giant will unveil a lineup of highly anticipated products, headlined by the iPhone 15 series.

This includes the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the potential showstopper, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (possibly named the iPhone 15 Ultra).

Apple has cleverly teased this event with the tagline “Wonderlust,” a playful twist on “wanderlust,” implying a strong desire to be amazed. Apple’s ability to keep us guessing is part of the allure.

One significant change is the adoption of USB-C ports across all new iPhones, complying with recent EU regulations. The iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra is rumoured to feature a groundbreaking periscope zoom camera, marking a first for Apple.

The Pro models are also expected to introduce titanium frames, departing from the traditional stainless steel.

Another interesting development is the replacement of the mute switch with a programmable “Action button” and the inclusion of the Dynamic Island on all models.

Beyond iPhones, Apple may refresh its AirPods lineup with USB-C ports. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are expected to take the stage.

Mark your calendars for September 12th as Apple aims to once again captivate the tech world with its latest innovations.

