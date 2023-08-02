Apple Watch Series 9 getting major speed boost with new processor

Apple Watch Series 9 launch is imminent in September.

The biggest upgrade in years with a new processor.

The previous best watches used S6, S7, and S8 chips based on A13 Bionic.

Apple is gearing up for its annual September launch event, and this time, the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to steal the show with its biggest upgrade in years.

The highlight of the upcoming smartwatch will be a brand-new processor, promising a significant speed boost compared to its predecessors.

Until now, Apple’s best watches have been running on similar speeds, utilizing the S6 chip launched back in 2020 alongside the Apple Watch Series 6.

The S7 and S8 chipsets followed suit, all based on the A13 Bionic chip initially designed for the iPhone 11. These chips powered the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra in 2022.

According to recent reports, the Apple Watch Series 9 will introduce the S9 processor, representing the first meaningful change in processing power since the S6 chip.

This advancement is expected to make this year’s Apple Watch lineup a compelling offering.

Notably, there won’t be an Apple Watch SE 3 released this year, as the best budget-friendly Apple Watch follows a two-year update cycle, unlike the yearly upgrades of other models.

In addition to the hardware improvements, Apple also revealed the new operating system, watchOS 10, during the WWDC keynote in June 2023.

This OS comes with enhanced cycling tools and metrics, a renewed focus on widgets, and a set of fresh watch faces, including a delightful animated Snoopy option.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is eagerly anticipated by tech enthusiasts and users alike, promising to bring substantial performance enhancements to the popular smartwatch lineup.