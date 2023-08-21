Advertisement
Apple working on A19 Bionic and M5 chips for 2025 release

Apple enthusiasts have reason to be excited, as reports suggest that Apple is already hard at work on its upcoming chipsets, slated for release in 2025.

The company is currently in the development phase of the A19 Bionic and M5 chips, with the possibility that the A18 Bionic and M4 chips are nearing completion.

These developments were uncovered through CPU IDs shared by @_orangera1n on X, confirming that Apple’s planning and development efforts are well underway.

It’s worth noting that the A17 Bionic and M3 chips have yet to reach consumers’ hands.

The A19 Bionic will have a single version, while the M5 chip will boast multiple variants, including ‘Pro,’ ‘Max,’ and ‘Ultra.’ This diversified approach demonstrates Apple’s commitment to catering to various consumer needs.

However, innovation is not without its challenges. Mass production of these chips may encounter unforeseen obstacles, given the complexity of their development.

The speculation surrounding TSMC’s 2nm process for the A19 Bionic and M5 chips indicates Apple’s relentless pursuit of enhancing its power.

Yet, it’s essential not to overlook the imminent A17 Bionic and M3, which promise exciting advancements of their own.

Furthermore, Apple fans should mark their calendars for an upcoming event where the highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup will be unveiled.

 

