Apple’s iPhone 15 event is reportedly set for September 12

  • Apple is considering either September 12 or 13 for its iPhone 15 event.
  • Apple’s event will be in its usual hybrid format, with some pre-recorded videos and a live audience.
  • Hands-on experience with the new iPhone 15 lineup will be on the agenda.
Sources linked to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and 9to5Mac suggest that Apple is considering either September 12 or 13 for its iPhone 15 event. The 12th seems to be the more likely option.

Apple‘s carrier partners are a source of this information. Internal emails instruct employees not to schedule time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to a “major smartphone announcement.” While Gurman leans towards September 12, he notes that the situation could still change.

Apple‘s event will be in its usual hybrid format, meaning it will have some pre-recorded videos reminding us of the pandemic era, but most of it will be comprised of live presentations. Of course, a live audience will be at Apple’s campus, and hands-on experience with the new iPhone 15 lineup will be on the agenda.

