Asia Cup teams’ Pakistan arrival schedule confirmed

The confirmed schedule for teams’ arrival in Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 has been announced prior to the tournament’s opening match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan on August 30.

After finishing the ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, Pakistan will arrive in Multan tomorrow.

Nepal’s cricket team, presently training in Karachi, will also land in Multan tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s cricket team will arrive in Lahore on Monday, August 28, via a commercial flight from Colombo.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka’s teams are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Friday, September 1, via a chartered flight.

Keep in mind that four Asia Cup matches are set to be held in Pakistan from August 30 to September 6. The initial match will be in Multan, and the subsequent three will occur at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The 2023 Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan is grouped with Nepal and India in Group A, while Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka form Group B.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Pakistan will retain A1 and India A2. If neither of them (India nor Pakistan) advances to the Super Four, Nepal will step in to fill their spot.

Sri Lanka will maintain B1 and Bangladesh B2. Should neither of them (Sri Lanka or Bangladesh) progress to the Super Four, Afghanistan will assume their spot.

Complete schedule of Asia Cup

Group Stage

Aug 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan

Aug 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy

Sept 2 – Pakistan vs India in Kandy

Sept 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore

Sept 4 – India vs Nepal in Kandy

Sept 5 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore

Super 4s

Sept 6 – A1 vs B2 in Lahore

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 in Colombo

Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 in Colombo

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 in Colombo

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 in Colombo

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 in Colombo

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo

