Asus confirms Zenfone and ROG phone product lines to continue

Articles
Asus Zenfone 10

In a recent twist of events, Asus, the renowned Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, has dispelled rumours regarding the discontinuation of its Zenfone smartphone series. A report circulated by Taiwanese media suggested a shift in organizational strategy, with Zenfone employees purportedly being transferred to the ROG Phone department.

However, Asus swiftly refuted these claims through an official press statement, categorically stating that the report was “not true.” This clarification serves to assure loyal customers and fans that the Zenfone and ROG Phone product lines will continue without interruption.

While speculations had also arisen about downsizing in the PC departments in China and Taiwan, Asus has remained mum on the subject of layoffs.

As the tech landscape evolves, Asus is committed to maintaining its presence and innovation in both the smartphone and PC markets.

“We would like to address the rumour that Asus Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the Asus Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true. We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone. Asus has a strong commitment to our smartphone business and customers. Please reference our Q2 earnings call for more information. Please stay tuned for our 2024 product lineups,” said Asus in its official press statement.

