Chandrayaan-3 landing site at lunar south pole, Named yet?

ISRO named Chandrayaan-3’s lunar south pole landing site “Shiv Shakti Point”.

The rover Pragyan had to change its route due to a hazardous crater.

These findings are significant as they could help Chandrayaan 3 in its quest for lunar water.

Advertisement

ISRO has named the lunar south pole, where Chandrayaan-3 landed, Shiv Shakti Point” after its historic touchdown last week.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bengaluru space agency on August 26, during which he provided names for the lunar south pole landing site. This information was conveyed by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath in a video message.

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi came to control centre today to congratulate each one of us He was emotional about this historic event. We are very happy to know the naming of the sites ‘Tiranga’ and ‘Shiv Shakti’: S Somanath, Chairman, @isro #Chandrayaan3 #ShivShakti #TirangaPoint pic.twitter.com/x9PPUKeMLF — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 26, 2023

Advertisement

The Sanskrit words “Shiv” and “Shakti” mean “Shiva” and “power. They’re rooted in Hindu mythology, where Shiva is a prominent deity. In this case, “Shakti” symbolizes the determination of female scientists, among other meanings,” explained Modi.

Furthermore, PM Modi also proposed the name “Tiranga Point” for the lunar region where Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander met an unfortunate end in 2019. “Tiranga,” which translates to “three colors” in Sanskrit, colloquially refers to India’s tricolor flag.

Modi said, “This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. It will remind us that any failure is not final.”

Nevertheless, these names are not officially approved yet, as the International Astronomical Union (IAU), headquartered in Paris and responsible for assigning official names to celestial bodies and their features, has yet to endorse them.

It remains uncertain whether ISRO had previously submitted the newly announced names to the IAU.

Furthermore, the robotic lander and rover of Chandrayaan-3, named Vikram and Pragyan, have been making use of their two-week lunar stay to carry out an onboard experiment called Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE). This marks the first instance of conducting such an experiment on the moon, as reported by Space.com.

Advertisement

ISRO stated that the rover Pragyan had to change its route due to a hazardous crater while exploring its new environment.

Also Read WhatsApp to secure your calls from being hacked soon The app has recently launched a new feature to silence calls from...

Additionally, following Chandrayaan-3‘s gentle landing on the moon’s surface, it has detected various elements on the lunar terrain, including aluminum (Al), sulfur (S), calcium (Ca), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti), manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O).

These findings hold significance, as Chandrayaan 3’s quest for lunar water will progress if it successfully identifies the anticipated hydrogen presence.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement