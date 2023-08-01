ChatGPT App is now available for Android users

ChatGPT for Android is now available on the Google Play Store.

The ChatGPT for Android app is now accessible on the Google Play Store, arriving a few months after the free iOS app was introduced for iPhones and iPads. Initially available in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil, other countries will follow in a staged rollout, similar to the iOS version’s release.

On July 27th, OpenAI expanded the availability of the Android ChatGPT app, making it accessible in Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, the UK, and South Korea.

As previously mentioned, the introduction of the Android app follows data from Sensor Tower and Similarweb, which revealed declines in web traffic and app installations during June.

ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil! We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 25, 2023

ChatGPT had experienced remarkable success, but with the launch of Threads, its future trajectory remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the same level of hype will persist or if it has reached a plateau.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 model has been utilized in the Bing AI chatbot, which has been available on Android for some time now. In contrast, Google’s Bard AI is accessible only through a web interface and does not have a dedicated app. While various tech companies are introducing AI-powered tools for mobile apps, Apple has not released its chatbot yet. However, a recent report from Bloomberg suggests that the company is currently testing one internally.

