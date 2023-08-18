DARPA’s LunA-10: Paving the Way for a Moon-Based Economy

Aims to create lunar infrastructure for commercial activity on the Moon.

Seeks technological solutions for a 10-year lunar economy plan.

Focus on multi-mission lunar systems combining military and commercial tech.

According to the most recent news, DARPA, the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency, has begun a seven-month study of the infrastructure and basic technologies needed to develop a moon-based economy within the next ten years. The Luna-10 project, a lunar architecture research, aims to develop a lunar infrastructure that will allow commercial activity on the Moon. It is a seven-month project aimed at creating an analytical framework for scientific and commercial engagement on the Moon.

The 10-Year Lunar Architecture, or LunA-10 project, is looking for technological and infrastructure solutions that could aid in the development of a lunar economy within the next decade. According to Michael Nayak, programme manager of DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office:

“A large paradigm shift is coming in the next 10 years for the lunar economy. To get to a turning point faster, LunA-10 uniquely aims to identify solutions that can enable multi-mission lunar systems.”

The “multi-mission systems” are expected to combine military and commercial technology. It functions similarly to a wireless power station, with communication and navigation capabilities. He admired the agency’s prospective role in igniting the lunar economy, as well as its contributions to the birth of the internet. DARPA’s ARPANET foundational node blossomed into the vast web of the internet, and now LunA-10 is anticipating those connective nodes in order to enable a thriving commercial economy on the moon.

