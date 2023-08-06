Elon Musk makes major announcement for X users

Since Elon Musk, the American businessman originally from South Africa, gained control of Twitter and renamed it as X, he has been consistently introducing various new features and significant alterations to the platform. This is his effort to keep users engaged and active on the micro-blogging site.

With a mix of positive updates and announcements that benefit him, Elon Musk has gained some support, but there are also users who feel frustrated with the way he’s managing the company that was initially created by Jack Dorsey. Interestingly, Jack Dorsey is currently leading Square, a company focused on commerce solutions.

This time, the really wealthy and influential business person has shared some big news for people who use X. They’ve promised that if these users ever experience unfair treatment from their bosses because of what they post or like on the platform, their company will have their back.

The billionaire stated that they’ll take care of all the costs for legal help in these situations, and there won’t be any restrictions on this support.

Taking to X, Musk wrote: “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.”

He also mentioned that users should let the company know and that there is “no limit” to the support.

Advertisement The prominent business tycoon stated that X would not only initiate legal actions but would do so vociferously and energetically, even pursuing legal action against the boards of directors of the companies involved. This strategy aims to tackle unfair treatment and draw attention to problematic behaviors within the United States. The billionaire mentioned that the recently rebranded micro-blogging site, now known as X, had achieved a record-breaking milestone of over 540 million monthly users. However, the company has been undergoing organizational changes and facing a decline in advertising revenue. This situation has prompted them to work on reinforcing their sources of income. Just last month, Musk gave Twitter a new identity as X, complete with a fresh logo, and emphasized its evolution into an “everything app”. This transformation of Twitter took place 17 years after its inception, during which its iconic blue bird logo was replaced under the new leadership at the social media giant. Advertisement

