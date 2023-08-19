Elon Musk, the chairman and chief technology officer of X (formerly Twitter), has showered praise on Vivek Ramaswamy, an up-and-coming Republican candidate in the United States presidential race.

Musk’s admiration for Ramaswamy came after he listened to a segment of Ramaswamy’s interview on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, “Tucker on Twitter,” where he dubbed Ramaswamy as “the youngest-ever Republican presidential candidate” and hailed him as “a very promising candidate.”

Ramaswamy has earned a reputation for his candid views on digital finance and cryptocurrencies, advocating for a more robust crypto ecosystem in the United States. Notably, at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, he made headlines by announcing his campaign’s acceptance of Bitcoin (BTC) contributions, set at an eye-catching rate of $25,923 per donation. This move solidified his position as the second presidential contender in the 2024 US election race to embrace BTC.

Also Read Elon Musk on cage battle with Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, playfully acknowledged his jest about a...

During the conference, Ramaswamy unveiled a QR code leading attendees to a donation portal with multiple contribution options. Donors contributing within the $6,600 limit were promised an exclusive nonfungible token as a token of appreciation.

Advertisement

He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

Ramaswamy’s decision to embrace Bitcoin donations echoes the actions of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was the first US presidential contender to adopt such contributions. This underscores the growing influence of cryptocurrencies in shaping the future financial landscape.

Ramaswamy’s surging popularity has also brought him closer to fellow Republican Ron DeSantis, the Bitcoin-friendly Governor of Florida.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Ramaswamy’s foray into politics faces hurdles, including two ongoing lawsuits from former employees of Strive Asset Management, a company he co-founded. These employees allege coercion into breaching securities regulations during their employment.