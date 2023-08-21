Elon Musk ruined Twitter’s app store downloads by renaming it X

Twitter’s rebranding to X has been poorly received by users.

The search results for “X” do not mention that it was once on Twitter.

The search results for “X” are dominated by ads from competitors.

Twitter‘s rebranding to “X” has been extremely poor. The strong brand they built over two decades has been discarded, and as anticipated, this move is also hurting their app store downloads.

An analyst named Eric Seufert disclosed this information, stating that: “My hypothesis is that, while the terminally-online are entirely aware of Twitter’s rebrand to X, most consumers aren’t, and their searches for “Twitter” on platform stores surface ads and genuine search results that are in no way redolent of Twitter.”

To put it plainly, he explains that many people are still unaware of the rebranding of X. If you were to search for “Twitter,” you’d likely see a sponsored ad from a competitor like Snapchat, Facebook, or Instagram as the top result.

What’s even more concerning is that the search results for “X” have no connection to Twitter. There’s no sign of the original name or any mention that it was once Twitter. The familiar blue color is also missing, replaced only by the unappealing “X” icon and the uninspiring tagline, “Blaze your glory!”

Moreover, the X icon on a black background strongly resembles explicit websites, making it highly unlikely that anyone would click on it.

Currently, Threads holds the second spot on the App Store’s list of top free downloads, while “X” is far behind at position #51. Likewise, on the Play Store, Threads is at #6, while “X” trails significantly at #66. It’s clear that Threads is outpacing “X,” contrary to any challenges it might have had keeping up with Twitter.

If the person behind this rebranding wasn’t the company owner, such an attempt would likely lead to employees losing their jobs.

