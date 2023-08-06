Elon Musk says Fight with Zuckerberg to livestream on X

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are playfully teasing a cage match in Las Vegas.

Musk said that the fight is a “refined version of conflict” and that “men are drawn to battle.”

Musk indicated that he would commence training if the plans for the cage fight came to fruition.

Musk vs Zuckerberg fight – On August 6, Elon Musk mentioned in a social media post that the cage match he suggested against Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly known as Facebook), would be broadcasted live on the social platform X, previously referred to as Twitter.

Since June, influential figures in the social media industry have been playfully encouraging each other to participate in a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas.

In a post shared on the X platform early Sunday, Elon Musk stated, “The fight between Zuck and Musk will be broadcasted live on X. All the earnings will be directed towards a charity benefiting veterans.” However, Musk didn’t provide additional information regarding the event.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk shared on X that he was “lifting weights all day to get ready for the fight,” and he mentioned that due to his tight schedule, he brings the weights to his workplace as he can’t find time to exercise separately.

In response to a user’s question on X about the purpose of the fight, Musk replied, “It’s a refined version of conflict. Men are drawn to battle.”

Meta did not provide a response to a comment request from Reuters regarding Musk’s post.

The commotion started when, on June 20, Musk announced in a post that he was willing to participate in a cage match with Zuckerberg, who possesses training in jiujitsu.

The following day, Zuckerberg, aged 39, who had previously shared images of his victories in matches on his company’s Instagram, requested Musk, aged 51, to specify the location for the suggested showdown. In response, Musk mentioned “Vegas Octagon,” referring to a venue renowned for hosting mixed martial arts (MMA) championship fights.

Subsequently, Musk indicated that he would commence training if the plans for the cage fight came to fruition.

Reported by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, with editing by Alex Richardson.

