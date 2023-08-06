Elon Musk shares important news to X users

Musk has been making updates and important modifications to X to keep users engaged.

To keep users engaged, Elon Musk, the South African-born American entrepreneur who now controls Platform X (formerly Twitter), has been sharing updates and important modifications.

Although a portion of these updates have been positively received, some have left users discontent with the way the billionaire is managing the platform.

Making a significant declaration, Musk has promised to provide assistance to X users who experience unjust treatment from their employers due to their posts or interactions on the platform.

He guaranteed that his company would handle their legal costs and respond to the mistreatment, even going so far as to confront the boards of directors of the implicated companies. This step by X is aimed at tackling instances of “unfair treatment” and empowering its platform users.

“If your employer treated you unfairly because of something you posted or liked on this platform, we’ll cover your legal expenses,” Musk stated on X.

He also advised users to inform the company

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

