Edition: English
Edition: English

Elon Musk shares important news to X users

  • Musk has been making updates and important modifications to X to keep users engaged.
  • Some users have been discontent with the way Musk is managing X.
  • Musk has advised users to inform X if they have been mistreated by their employers.
To keep users engaged, Elon Musk, the South African-born American entrepreneur who now controls Platform X (formerly Twitter), has been sharing updates and important modifications.

Although a portion of these updates have been positively received, some have left users discontent with the way the billionaire is managing the platform.

Making a significant declaration, Musk has promised to provide assistance to X users who experience unjust treatment from their employers due to their posts or interactions on the platform.

He guaranteed that his company would handle their legal costs and respond to the mistreatment, even going so far as to confront the boards of directors of the implicated companies. This step by X is aimed at tackling instances of “unfair treatment” and empowering its platform users.

“If your employer treated you unfairly because of something you posted or liked on this platform, we’ll cover your legal expenses,” Musk stated on X.

He also advised users to inform the company and emphasized that there is unrestricted

The entrepreneur made it clear that X wouldn’t only initiate lawsuits but would do so with strong and assertive actions, even targeting the boards of directors of the companies involved.

The intention behind this action is to tackle instances of unfair treatment and draw attention to problematic behaviors within the United States.

The billionaire noted that the rebranded micro-blogging platform now boasts a user count surpassing 540 million monthly users, a new peak. However, the company has been undergoing organizational shifts and a decline in ad earnings, leading to efforts to enhance its sources of revenue.

Last month, Musk renamed Twitter as X, complete with a fresh logo, highlighting its shift into an “everything app.” This transformation of Twitter occurred 17 years after its establishment, with the well-known blue bird logo being replaced under the new management of the social media company.

End of Article
Advertisement
