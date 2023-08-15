The proposed cage bout between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has taken an absurd turn. Musk disclosed a fresh plan to visit Zuckerberg’s house unannounced after Zuckerberg confirmed the fight’s cancellation.

In a recent post on what was once called Twitter (now named X), Musk said, “Knock, knock… challenge accepted… Open the door. Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags.”

Elon Musk added in another tweet, “For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. We will also test the latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

Zuckerberg initially agreed to the cage match proposal, given his involvement in jiujitsu. However, he withdrew due to Musk’s unclear commitment to date.

Musk proposed a fight in Rome, but the Italian government rejected it. Zuckerberg still aims for a professional arrangement.

Zuckerberg messaged Musk to convey his frustration, writing, “I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on.”

Musk shared the message online and then introduced a new idea of a fight at Zuckerberg’s home. He playfully taunted Zuckerberg, suggesting that he might have the abilities of Bruce Lee to win.

