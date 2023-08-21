Elon Musk’s Twitter wipes out all old photos and links before 2014

X is having a problem where posts with images or shortened hyperlinks are not displaying.

This issue has essentially removed all such content posted on Twitter prior to 2014.

YouTube links shortened by Twitter now appear as plain text.

Formerly called Twitter, X is currently facing a problem where posts with images or shortened hyperlinks created using Twitter’s tool are not displaying. This issue has essentially removed all such content posted on Twitter prior to 2014.

Although the exact reason behind this issue is not certain, it gained notice on a Saturday afternoon when Tom Coates brought it up. Moreover, a few days earlier, a Brazilian YouTuber named @DaniloTakagi had already highlighted this concern.

This issue doesn’t appear to have impacted videos (as Twitter introduced native image and video support in 2011 and 2016, respectively). However, YouTube links shortened by Twitter now appear as plain text.

As pointed out by Coates, the glitch had a significant effect, altering a famous post from the time when they were called “tweets.” This specific tweet showcased a selfie shared by Ellen DeGeneres, host of the 2014 Oscars, with celebrities including Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, taken during the broadcast of the event.

This tweet was among the most widely shared, with over 2 million retweets. Fortunately, the image was recovered by Sunday night. There hasn’t been any public response to this problem from Elon Musk or CEO Linda Yaccarine.

Although there are speculations that Musk might have intentionally taken this step to save costs, the unchanged media content suggests that it’s more likely due to an error or glitch.

This incident is just one of several problems that have arisen following the takeover and the subsequent significant reduction in the workforce that occurred last year.

