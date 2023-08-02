Elon Musk’s X: New ‘Hide Checkmarks’ Feature

Snapchat Launches Lens Creator Rewards Program
Elon Musk, the owner of X (previously known as Twitter), is constantly adding new features and making modifications to the popular platform.
Musk recently released a functionality that allows paying Blue users to hide their verified checkmarks on their X profiles.
According to TechCrunch, X also changed its members’ ‘About X Blue’ help page.
Subscribers can choose to hide their checkmarks on their profiles and posts by using the ‘hide your checkmark’ option.
The checkmark may still appear in some places, and certain features may reveal that they have a membership.
Certain functionalities may be unavailable while the checkmark is hidden, but the business is striving to improve this, according to the article.
Users must go to their profile settings and select the option to hide the blue checkmarks to use this function.
Users can also hide their subscriptions on X (formerly Twitter).
Subscriptions for X Blue remain the same in India, costing Rs 900 per month for phone users and Rs 650 for online users.
Photo editing, less advertisements, longer posts, text formatting, and other perks are available to X Blue subscribers.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk is advertising the X brand aggressively. However, because to safety concerns raised by authorities, the company was forced to remove the massive X logo from its headquarters.
