Facebook Messenger SMS feature ending in September 2023

Facebook Messenger’s SMS feature, introduced in 2016, to be discontinued in September 2023.

Android users are advised to switch to Google Messages or Samsung Messages.

After September 28, Messenger won’t handle SMS from cellular networks.

Facebook Messenger, their SMS app feature, is set to disappear next month. Introduced in 2016, the capability to use Messenger for SMS will cease to exist in September 2023.

Notices are being sent out to inform Android users of this impending change. An official document from Meta (formerly Facebook) clarifies that starting September 28, 2023, Messenger will no longer support sending or receiving SMS messages from cellular networks.

To adapt to this shift, Meta advises users to switch their default messaging app to alternatives like Google Messages or Samsung Messages.

The process is straightforward: navigate to Settings > Apps > Choose default apps > SMS app, then opt for a different messaging platform.

Those who forget to make the switch before the deadline will see their default messaging app automatically reset to their device’s default.

This feature has had a tumultuous history – originally introduced in 2012, it was later dropped in 2013, only to be reintroduced as a separate entity from the main app in 2016.

Meta emphasizes that SMS message history will still be accessible through the device’s new default messaging app.

As the sun sets on Messenger’s SMS capabilities, users must prepare for the shift to other messaging platforms to manage their text communications effectively.