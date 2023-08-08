Facebook Messenger to end SMS support after September 28

Facebook Messenger will cease supporting SMS messages on September 28.

Users who rely on Messenger for SMS will lose this functionality after the specified date.

The decision reflects Facebook’s efforts to refine its services and adapt to evolving communication trends.

Advertisement

In a recent development, Facebook announced that its Messenger platform will no longer support SMS messaging after September 28. This decision marks the end of an era for users who have been using Messenger to send and receive SMS messages since the feature’s introduction back in 2016.

The company shared this news through a post on its Help Center page, informing users of the upcoming change. As of the specified date, individuals who rely on Messenger as their default SMS app will find themselves unable to send or receive texts using the platform. This change is part of Facebook’s continuous efforts to refine and optimize its services.

For Android users, Facebook is recommending an alternative solution: switching to either Google Messages or their device’s default messaging app. By doing so, users can ensure uninterrupted messaging capabilities without any disruptions.

This transition underscores the evolving landscape of communication apps and the continuous changes within the technology sector. Users are encouraged to make the necessary adjustments to their messaging preferences before September 28 to avoid any inconvenience caused by the discontinuation of SMS support within Facebook Messenger.

Also Read Meta faces million-crown daily fine in Norway for privacy breaches Meta Platforms will face a daily fine of 1 million crowns for...

As the digital world keeps advancing, Facebook’s decision to streamline its services reflects its commitment to enhancing user experiences and aligning its offerings with modern communication trends.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.