FCC reveals Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker design

Samsung to launch Galaxy Smart Tag 2, a next-gen Bluetooth tracker.

Pill-shaped design with prominent cutout for easy attachment.

Includes ultra-wideband (UWB) tech for precise tracking.

Advertisement

Samsung, the tech giant, is gearing up to launch its next-generation Bluetooth tracker, the Galaxy Smart Tag 2, following the success of its predecessor released in January 2021.

The news comes courtesy of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which recently unveiled some details about the upcoming device.

Unlike its square-shaped predecessor, the Galaxy Smart Tag 2 boasts a pill-shaped design with a prominent cutout at the top.

This redesign is expected to make it easier to attach the tracker to keys, backpacks, and other objects. Although specific dimensions are yet to be disclosed, it is speculated to be compact and portable.

One notable improvement in the Galaxy Smart Tag 2 is the inclusion of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

This technology enables more precise tracking with compatible devices, allowing users to pinpoint the tag’s location with greater accuracy.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & detailed The Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The...

In contrast, the previous model, Galaxy Smart Tag, lacked UWB support.

The FCC listing suggests that Samsung might only release one variant of the Smart Tag 2 this time, streamlining the options for potential buyers.

While the exact release date and pricing remain undisclosed, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting official reports to confirm the device’s features and specifications.