Google is planning to bolster its Assistant with the power of generative AI, according to Axios. An email revealed the tech giant’s intention to develop a more advanced version of Assistant, employing large language models like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot. The focus is on enhancing mobile devices with these features.

Consequently, Google is restructuring the Assistant team and has reportedly laid off “dozens” of employees.

However, the email from Peeyush Ranjan, VP of Google Assistant, and Duke Dukellis, the product director, emphasizes their commitment and positive outlook for the Assistant’s future.

While specific details of the updates are yet to be disclosed, the potential is immense. Integrating Assistant with Bard’s technology could enable it to answer questions by gathering information from various web sources, significantly expanding its capabilities.

Despite the promising prospects, concerns over privacy implications have emerged. The timeline for implementing these changes in Google’s smart home products remains uncertain.

Overall, this development signals Google’s drive to further improve its virtual assistant and stay at the forefront of AI technology, while also facing challenges regarding privacy and workforce restructuring.