Google Camera app to get a major UI update for Pixel 8 series

New Google Camera UI redesign screenshots were shared for the Pixel 8 series.

Notable change: clear separation between photo and video modes.

The switch button moved to the last photo preview’s spot, adapting to Android apps.

Advertisement

Screenshots of the new Google Camera UI redesign, expected to come with the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup this fall, were shared by an Android Authority source. Since the last significant design change was in 2019, it’s intriguing to anticipate what Google has prepared for its Pixel users.

The initial notable change is the distinct division between photo and video modes. A specific toggle at the app’s bottom allows you to decide between capturing a photo or recording a video. Only afterward can you select the respective mode from the carousel. In the past, all modes were blended in the rolodex.

The switch button for switching between front and back cameras has now moved to where the last photo preview used to be, which also served as a shortcut to the gallery. This change aligns with how most other Android camera apps work, but it might take some time for Pixel users to adjust.

Swiping up from the bottom of the viewfinder brings up the extra settings menu. However, on the larger Pro model, it might not be easily reachable within a thumb’s reach.

Advertisement

Lastly, Google has rearranged the sequence of certain camera modes and reorganized others. This could be Google’s way of encouraging users to explore and utilize modes like Long Exposure and Action Pan more actively.

Moreover, Google is developing a feature named Staggered HDR, designed to hasten capture while reducing artifacts. This is achieved by shortening the intervals between frames. The Adaptive Torch function lets the software adapt flash strength based on the surrounding light conditions. Additionally, the segmentation AWB feature applies distinct processing to different parts of the image to enhance realism.

Also Read Google Working on Satellite Connectivity for Android UI elements for satellite conversations spotted in Google Messages app. Potential to...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement