Google Chrome Mobile introduces improved search features for Android and iOS.

Android users can view trending searches in the address bar.

“Touch to Search” on Android gets related search suggestions.

Google has recently announced a series of updates to its Chrome mobile browser, aimed at enhancing the search experience for users.

These improvements will be rolled out on both Android and iOS devices, with some features exclusive to Android.

One of the key enhancements is the introduction of relevant search suggestions when users click on the browser’s address bar.

A new section called “Related to this page” will provide users with suggestions for other searches related to the page they are currently viewing.

This feature streamlines the process of finding additional information without the need to open a new page and type in new search terms.

For Android users, another exciting addition is the ability to view trending Google searches directly from the Chrome address bar.

By simply opening a new tab, users can tap the address bar and scroll down to see what topics are currently trending.

Clicking on a trending search will display relevant search results and more information on that topic.

Existing features are also receiving improvements. The “Touch to Search” feature, which enables users to search a word or phrase directly from a webpage, will now offer related search suggestions for Android users.

By tapping and holding on a word, users will see a carousel at the bottom of the page with related searches.

For iOS users, the search suggestions feature is getting an upgrade, increasing the number of suggestions from six to ten. The most relevant suggestions will still appear at the top, but users can scroll down for more options.

While some of these features are currently available only for Android users, Google has assured iOS users that they will receive these updates later in the year.

Overall, these improvements to Chrome Mobile’s search features promise to make searching the web more convenient, efficient, and user-friendly for both Android and iOS users alike.