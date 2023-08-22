Google Chrome will notify you if your extensions contain malware

Google Chrome will notify users when an extension is removed from the Web Store, often indicating malware.

These malicious extensions can steal personal data or even take control of devices.

To activate it, go to Chrome’s Flags page and enable the “Extensions Module in Safety Check” flag.

Advertisement

Internet browsers, such as Google Chrome, feature numerous extensions with disruptive ads and pop-ups, often linked to malware, scams, or fraud. Fortunately, Google Chrome will now provide alerts for such extensions to safeguard users.

The software company is experimenting with a feature that alerts users when a browser extension is removed from the Chrome Web Store, typically signaling the presence of malware.

Such extensions are frequently created by scammers or malicious actors aiming to pilfer personal data or, in more severe scenarios, gain control over devices to inflict further damage. This usually involves injecting ads, redirecting to affiliate sites, tracking search history, and other harmful actions.

The issue is worrisome because these malicious extensions spread almost as rapidly as Google takes them down. Even after Google labels them as malware and removes them from the Chrome Web Store, they linger in your browser. This is where Google‘s new Safety Check feature proves valuable.

Try it early

The Safety Check feature for extensions is scheduled to launch alongside Chrome update 117, yet it’s currently open for public testing in Chrome 116. You can access it within the browser’s experimental “Extensions Module in Safety Check” feature.

Advertisement

To activate it, go to Chrome‘s Flags page by entering this URL: ‘chrome://flags/#safety-check-extensions’ in the address bar. Then, enable the ‘Extensions Module in Safety Check’ as previously mentioned. Remember, you need to restart your browser for this modification to become effective.

Also Read Twitter fixes the bug responsible for deleting images before 2014 A Twitter bug stopped images and shortened links from tweets before December...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.