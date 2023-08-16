Google has unveiled plans to empower Nigerian women and youth by training 20,000 of them in digital skills.

The tech giant will also offer a substantial grant of 1.2 billion nairas (equivalent to $1.6 million) to support the Nigerian government’s initiative to generate one million digital jobs in the country. This announcement was made by Google Africa executives on Tuesday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima of Nigeria expressed the country’s aim to provide digital employment opportunities for its sizable young population during a meeting with Google Africa executives in Abuja.

Although no specific timeline was given for job creation, Shettima emphasized the importance of collaboration between Google and the government.

Google’s initiative will be facilitated through a grant from its philanthropic arm, in partnership with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa.

Advertisement

The initiative aligns with the government’s goal of enhancing youth participation in the digital economy. The project also involves collaboration with local banks.

Olumide Balogun, Google’s director for West Africa, highlighted the company’s commitment to fostering skills and job growth for women, youth, and startups in Nigeria.

Charles Murito, Google Africa’s director of government relations and public policy, reiterated Google’s dedication to supporting digital transformation as a means of job creation across Africa.

Also Read Google may set hardware rules for upcoming foldable phones Foldable phones are becoming more popular, but there are still concerns about...