Google Docs Now Allows You to Sign Documents Digitally

Google now enables users to add electronic signatures to documents in Google Docs and Google Drive.

The new feature is currently in beta and is only available to Google Workspace users.

The signature will be saved as a secure digital signature and will be linked to the user’s account.

Google has introduced a new feature to improve user convenience by adding built-in support for electronic signatures in Google Docs and Google Drive.

With the goal of simplifying the process of requesting and applying electronic signatures, Google is launching a feature that allows users to request and add e-signatures directly within Google Docs and Google Drive. After more than a year of alpha testing, this feature is now in beta, offering a smoother way to handle eSignatures.

Unlike some pioneering efforts, Google‘s move to integrate eSignature support into its platform, including Google Docs and Google Drive, aims to bring it in line with existing software solutions like Adobe Acrobat and Dropbox. This enhancement focuses on providing users with a more seamless experience by reducing the need to switch between various applications for eSignatures.

Google has released screenshots demonstrating how Google Docs and Google Drive will prompt recipients to provide full signatures or initials. The feature also includes a “date signed” field that can be auto-populated for added convenience.

Using a single template contract, users can start multiple signature requests, with Google emphasizing a feature to track pending signatures.

It’s worth mentioning that in the initial stage, signature requests seem to be available only for Gmail users. Google’s official blog post mentions that the extension to include non-Gmail users will be introduced later this year.

In the upcoming weeks, Google Workspace users will have the opportunity to join an open beta for this feature. Yet, access for other tiers, such as Workspace Business or Enterprise subscribers, will necessitate administrators to make a specific request via a provided form.

There is currently no information available about if or when this feature will be made available for Google’s free personal accounts.

