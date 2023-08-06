Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
Advertisement
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

Advertisement
  • Features a 6.71-inch screen and Google Tensor processor.
  • Comes with 12GB RAM and options for 128GB/256GB/512GB storage.
  • Equipped with 50MP rear and 11.1MP front-facing cameras.
Advertisement

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is already in the running for one of the most affordable phones of the year. Even in Pakistan, this is a great Google phone.

Google’s next affordable gaming phone has a 6.71-inch screen, a Google Tensor processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB of built-in storage, 50MP rear cameras, 11.1MP front-facing cameras, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colours, a 5003mAh battery, and many other features.

In Pakistan, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the best Google phone you can get for a good price. We’ve tested a lot of phones, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro has the longest-lasting battery by a wide margin.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 7 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 178,000.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs

Advertisement

General

BrandGoogle Mobile Phone
Model NameGoogle Pixel 7 Pro
PriceRs. 178,000 / € 1,092 / ₹ 91,282 / C$ 1,618
Release Date28th October 2022 (Expected)
Display6.71 inches
ProcessorGoogle Tensor
RAM12GB
Inbuilt Storage128GB/256GB/512GB
Rear Cameras50MP
Selfie Camera11.1 MP
ColoursCloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black
Battery5003mAh

Network

Advertisement
TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
Advertisement
CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900
3G bandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
Advertisement
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GLUOG, G8VOU
5G bands1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G8VOU
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GLUOG
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Body & Design
Advertisement
Dimensions163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 in)
Weight210 g (7.41 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
SIMNano-SIM and/or eSIM
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Advertisement
TypeLTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
Size6.71 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~88.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~512 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
ExtraAlways-on display

Performance

Advertisement
Operating SystemAndroid 12
ChipsetGoogle Tensor (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G78 MP20
Card slotNo
RAM12GB
Storage128GB/256GB/512GB
Advertisement
Main Camera
Camera SetupTriple
Resolution50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), 1/2 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 4x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
Advertisement
Front Camera
Camera SetupSingle
Resolution11.1 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide), 1.22µm
FeaturesAuto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60fps

Extra Features

Advertisement
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Advertisement
Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
Advertisement

Battery

TypeLi-Po 5003 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 23W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Oppo A17 soon to be released with Mediatek Helio G35 chipset. Octa-core...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story