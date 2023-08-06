Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

Features a 6.71-inch screen and Google Tensor processor.

Comes with 12GB RAM and options for 128GB/256GB/512GB storage.

Equipped with 50MP rear and 11.1MP front-facing cameras.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is already in the running for one of the most affordable phones of the year. Even in Pakistan, this is a great Google phone.

Google’s next affordable gaming phone has a 6.71-inch screen, a Google Tensor processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB of built-in storage, 50MP rear cameras, 11.1MP front-facing cameras, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colours, a 5003mAh battery, and many other features.

In Pakistan, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the best Google phone you can get for a good price. We’ve tested a lot of phones, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro has the longest-lasting battery by a wide margin.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 7 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 178,000.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs

General

Brand Google Mobile Phone Model Name Google Pixel 7 Pro Price Rs. 178,000 / € 1,092 / ₹ 91,282 / C$ 1,618 Release Date 28th October 2022 (Expected) Display 6.71 inches Processor Google Tensor RAM 12GB Inbuilt Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Cameras 50MP Selfie Camera 11.1 MP Colours Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black Battery 5003mAh Network

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands

HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GLUOG, G8VOU

5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G8VOU

1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GLUOG

Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame

SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM

Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Size 6.71 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~88.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~512 ppi density)

Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Extra Always-on display

Chipset Google Tensor (5 nm)

CPU Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), 1/2 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 4x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm Features Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama

Video

Features Auto-HDR, panorama

Video [email protected],

Charging Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 23W

Reverse wireless charging

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & Special Features Oppo A17 soon to be released with Mediatek Helio G35 chipset. Octa-core...