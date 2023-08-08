Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Specs and Details Revealed

Google set to launch Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October.

Pixel 8 with 128GB/256GB storage, available in Licorice, Peony, and Haze.

Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB/256GB/512GB options, in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

Google is preparing to release the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October. The handsets have been in the rumour mill for quite some time. As the launch date approaches, more minute details have begun to emerge. Today, a credible source informs us of the varieties in which the two models will be marketed. Let’s get started.

History will repeat itself if the corporation sticks to its typical launch schedule. The handsets will be available in October. According to the newest reports, the Pixel 8 will include 128GB or 256GB of storage, similar to its predecessor. Those who hoped for a boost to 256GB for the entry-level device will undoubtedly be disappointed. The Pixel 8 will be available in three colorways: Licorice, Peony, and Haze. When it comes to the Pixel 8 Pro, there will be three storage options. This means that in addition to the 128GB/256GB models, a 512GB model will be available. It will also be available in three different colours: Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

Previous rumours suggest that the Pixel 8 will be more pricey than the Pixel 7. When compared to earlier models, the price will rise by $50-$100. That means it will cost between $650 and $700. The smartphone will have a 6.17-inch 10802400 120 Hz display and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner inside. According to the camera specifications, there will be a 50 MP main camera with a new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 11MP selfie camera. The phone will have a 4,485 mAh battery with 24W wired and 12W wireless charging capability. Last but not least, the Tensor chipset of the future will be at the helm.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, will have a 6.7-inch 13442992 120 Hz screen. It will have the same CPU and main camera as the Google Pixel 7, but with a new 64 MP ultrawide lens. Let’s wait and see what happens next. The launch still has two months to go. So, stay tuned for further information.

