Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro variants leaked

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be announced in October.

Pixel 8 Pro will have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Pixel 8 Pro will have a 6.7-inch 120 Hz display, a 50 MP main camera, and a 64 MP ultrawide camera.

Although Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be officially unveiled in October, as per the company’s usual schedule, leaks about these models have been surfacing for months.

As the launch event approaches, finer details are becoming available. A dependable source has now revealed the versions in which the two models will be offered.

The Pixel 8 is rumored to have 128GB or 256GB of storage options, mirroring its predecessor. Those anticipating a storage upgrade for the base model will be let down. It will be offered in Licorice, Peony, and Haze color options.

In contrast, the bigger Pixel 8 Pro will come in three storage variants. Alongside the 128GB and 256GB options, there will be a 512GB version. This model will also be available in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colors.

According to prior leaks and speculation, the Pixel 8 is anticipated to be pricier than the Pixel 7 during its launch ($650–$700 compared to $600). It will feature a 6.17-inch 1080×2400 120 Hz screen with an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Its specifications include a 50 MP main camera with a fresh Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, the same 12 MP ultrawide and 11 MP front cameras as its predecessor, a 4,485 mAh battery supporting 24W wired and 12W wireless charging, and the next-gen Tensor chipset at its core.