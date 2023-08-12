Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Audio Magic Eraser shown in leaked promo video

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Audio Magic Eraser shown in leaked promo video

Articles
Advertisement
Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Audio Magic Eraser shown in leaked promo video

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Audio Magic Eraser shown in leaked promo video

Advertisement
  • Google is working on an audio magic eraser that lets users eliminate background noise from videos.
  • Audio Magic Eraser will be available on the Pixel 8 series when it launches.
  • The feature will detect three sound categories: noise, people, and music.
Advertisement

Google’s Pixel 6 introduced the Magic Eraser to eliminate subjects from photo backgrounds. A surfaced video on X (formerly Twitter) reveals Google‘s development of Audio Magic Eraser, a version for audio.

Advertisement

The brief video indicates that Audio Magic Eraser will premiere with the Pixel 8 series. Similar to the Magic Eraser, this feature will be accessible through the Google Photos app, enabling you to eliminate background noise from videos.

Google Pixel 8 Pro's Audio Magic Eraser shown in leaked promo video

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Audio Magic Eraser shown in leaked promo video

The editor will offer a slider for adjusting the degree of background sound removal. It will detect a minimum of three sound categories: “noise,” “people,” and “music.”

The video also features the Google Pixel 8 Pro in a fresh blue color. To witness the Audio Magic Eraser in action, you can view the clip below.

Advertisement

Initially limited to specific Pixel models, the Magic Eraser feature became accessible to all Pixel users a while ago. It’s also available for non-Pixel and iOS users with a Google One subscription via the Google Photos app. While the Audio Magic Eraser appears exclusive to the Pixel 8 series, its potential availability on other Pixel and non-Pixel devices remains uncertain.

Also Read

Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan – August 2023
Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Tecno Camon 18t has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story