Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Audio Magic Eraser shown in leaked promo video

The brief video indicates that Audio Magic Eraser will premiere with the Pixel 8 series. Similar to the Magic Eraser, this feature will be accessible through the Google Photos app, enabling you to eliminate background noise from videos.

The editor will offer a slider for adjusting the degree of background sound removal. It will detect a minimum of three sound categories: “noise,” “people,” and “music.”

The video also features the Google Pixel 8 Pro in a fresh blue color. To witness the Audio Magic Eraser in action, you can view the clip below.

Initially limited to specific Pixel models, the Magic Eraser feature became accessible to all Pixel users a while ago. It’s also available for non-Pixel and iOS users with a Google One subscription via the Google Photos app. While the Audio Magic Eraser appears exclusive to the Pixel 8 series, its potential availability on other Pixel and non-Pixel devices remains uncertain.

