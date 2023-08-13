Google Pixel Fold’s speakers offer Spatial Audio

The Google Pixel Fold now supports spatial audio through its integrated speakers.

This feature was first introduced in May for wired and wireless headphones.

Other Pixel phones with spatial audio support can only provide an immersive audio experience via wired and wireless headphones.

Advertisement

In May, the Google Pixel Fold introduced support for spatial audio through wired and wireless headphones to enhance immersion. Just three months later, it has been revealed that Google’s inaugural foldable smartphone also provides spatial audio through its integrated speakers.

Telegram user SageSushi, as shared by XDA-Developers’ former Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman, posted a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that the Pixel Fold’s integrated speakers now have spatial audio support.’

For Pixel Fold owners seeking an enriched audio experience from the device’s speakers, activating spatial audio is achievable by going to Settings > Sound & Vibration > Spatial Audio and then switching on the toggle next to “Phone speaker.”

Keep in mind that spatial audio backing for integrated speakers is unique to the Pixel Fold. While devices like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro received spatial audio support earlier this year, they can solely provide an immersive audio experience via wired and wireless headphones.

Advertisement

Also Read Oppo A15 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Oppo A15 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.