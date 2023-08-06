Google Pixel Watch will have better performance and efficiency.

Pixel Watch 2 may be the first watch to have UWB.

The battery life is expected to be significantly extended.

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to offer improved efficiency and performance, thanks to the integration of ultra-wideband (UWB) support.

Leaked reports suggest that the watch will come with new features, updates, and advancements in both software and hardware technology.

The watch will feature a more efficient 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus chip, which will significantly extend its battery life.

Instead of the previous 15-hour battery life, the watch will now be capable of functioning for more than a day on a single charge.

Additionally, Google is likely to introduce UWB technology to its smartwatch, making it the first Android watch to have this feature.

Previously, UWB technology was seen in Apple’s AirTags and AirPods Pro, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy tags and Buds2 Pro.

With UWB, the Pixel Watch 2 can be easily located through the Find My Device network and also be used to unlock a car, adding more convenience and functionality to the device.

