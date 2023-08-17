Advertisement
Google Search can now shorten articles for you

Articles
  • Google introduced a new tool in the Search Labs of its app for Android and iOS.
  • This tool, distinct from Google’s AI chatbot Bard, is essential for the search generation process.
  • This feature benefits newcomers to a topic but won’t work with paid articles.
Google has introduced a new tool in the Search Labs section of its Google Search app, available on Android and iOS platforms.

This newly added tool, separate from Google’s AI chatbot Bard, plays a crucial role in the Search Generative Experience (SGE). Its main goal is to improve search results, and it will soon be accessible on the Chrome browser as well.

Google‘s recent launch centers on an AI-driven search tool, separate from the Bard chatbot. This tool is a key part of the Search Generative Experience (SGE) and is designed to effectively condense lengthy articles into key points.

This feature is especially useful for people new to a topic. However, Google has specified that it won’t work with articles behind paywalls.

Additionally, the article’s essential points will include clickable links that lead users directly to the sections from which the tool extracted the information. This not only allows users to fact-check but also to access extra information about the topic. Furthermore, the tool can help users answer specific questions by pulling answers directly from the article.

Currently, this new feature within Search Labs is only available in English and is limited to a specific group of users in the United States. Google has not announced a specific timeframe for its worldwide rollout.

