Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and as part of the festivities, the Google Store is offering exciting discounts on its products.

While Google was actually developed on September 4, 1998, the company traditionally celebrated its birthday on September 27. However, this year, the celebrations are starting early.

In Japan, the anniversary campaign will kick off on August 8 and last until August 22.

During this period, users in Japan can enjoy a 25% discount on various Google devices, including the Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds A-Series, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Watch Bluetooth/Wi-Fi & 4G LTE, Nest Hub 2nd Gen, Chromecast with Google TV HD & 4L, Nest Wifi routers and points, Nest Cam (wired), and Nest Cam (battery).

Additionally, customers who purchase the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Tablet will receive store credit for future purchases.

Advertisement

The phone trade-ins, including the Pixel 7a, will also receive boosted values and a special Google 25th anniversary limited tote bag, showcasing “25 years of Google’s culture and mission.”

Though the details for other markets are yet to be confirmed, it is expected that a similar 25% discount will be offered on select Google products.

Fingers crossed that the commemorative tote bag will be available worldwide, allowing Google users from around the globe to celebrate together.

Also Read Google Play Store new tablet design has been revealed Google has been showing us what's coming to the Play Store for...