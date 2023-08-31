Google Unveils Pixel 8 and 8 Pro release date

Google will hold a Pixel event on October 4th to introduce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be released shortly after the October 4th event.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s leaked images have generated a lot of excitement among fans.

Apple revealed its iPhone launch event a couple of days ago, and shortly after, Google announced its own Pixel event for their upcoming phones. The Pixel event is scheduled about a month after the iPhone launch.

Curiously, Google‘s announcement came before Apple‘s schedule, sparking speculation that this could be a strategic response to Apple’s unveiling. Regardless, the official introduction of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is scheduled for October 4th.

Pixel event invites also just went out. We are descending into the most fun time of the year pic.twitter.com/RZfpm4u6OZ — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 30, 2023

Unlike Apple‘s usual event held at their campus in Cupertino, California, Google has chosen New York City as the venue for its event. Both events are planned to start at 10 a.m. in the United States.

Google has stated its plan to “reveal the latest additions” to its lineup of Pixel devices on October 4, hinting at the potential for a simultaneous introduction of the Pixel Watch 2.

Interestingly, and perhaps intentionally to build excitement, Google ‘unintentionally’ exposed its upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone on its online store yesterday. Check out the official image below.

Pixel 8 Pro leaks

The Pixel 8 Pro‘s recent influx of leaks has ignited considerable conjecture. It’s said to include a rear temperature sensor and a substantial 6.7-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by the awaited Tensor G3 chipset, matched with 12 GB of RAM and storage choices of 128 GB or 256 GB.

The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor offers an extra level of security. In terms of photography, the spotlight is on a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 64MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there’s an 11MP front-facing camera.

Expect a 4,950 mAh battery with 27W wired charging support. The Pixel 8 Pro is set to debut with Android 14 right out of the gate.

Pixel 8 leaks

Regarding the Pixel 8, it boasts an identical chipset and Android version, along with the recognizable 11 MP selfie camera, storage choices, and fingerprint sensor. The device showcases a slightly smaller 6.17-inch screen, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The back of the phone displays a dual camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The device is backed by a 4,485 mAh battery, which supports 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging.

