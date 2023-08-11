Google Workspace Introduces eSignature Feature and Beta Program

Easy digital signatures in Docs and Drive for small businesses.

Businesses that handle document preservation and administration now regard eSignatures as routine procedure. As a result, it’s not surprising that Google recently announced a public test of their relatively new eSignature technology, which will be available in Google Workspace today. This new functionality will be available solely for Google Docs and Google Drive, and it will be available to both individual users and multiple group accounts.

The new functionality is aimed at independent business owners and small businesses as a way to easily gather and record digital signatures directly in the document. It is no longer necessary to physically print, sign, scan, and mail a document to receive a signature.

The feature isn’t especially innovative. The electronic signature field is an optional feature that can be included in the document. It is expected that new functions would be added in the following year. These might include the inclusion of an audit trail report, allowing the monitoring of signatures within Google Docs documents. Furthermore, improvements to the management of numerous signatures and the transfer of documents to users outside the Google Workspace ecosystem may be developed. Finally, the possibility of obtaining an electronic signature within a PDF version of the document is being explored.

Google has announced the addition of a new feature to its Workspace platform. What’s more impressive is that this capability will be made available to individual Workspace users for free. Users may look forward to seeing this exciting new feature within the next 15 days, as the firm begins the deployment process. Stay tuned for further information as this revolutionary function is made available to all Workspace users. Workspace, the famous collaboration platform, has introduced a new feature that allows diverse group users to engage in its Beta programme in an effort to grow its user base.

This significant advancement allows customers to test the most recent updates and changes before they are publicly released. To be eligible for the Beta programme, interested users must have their Workspace admins apply on their behalf. This move intends to increase user interaction and collect valuable feedback in order to improve the platform’s functionality.

