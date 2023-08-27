Honor 90 is set to launch on September 21

Honor is preparing to make a comeback in the Indian market, après about 3 ans.

The Honor 90 is expected to launch in India on September 21.

The camera setup includes a triple rear configuration with a 200 MP main sensor.

Honor is preparing for a comeback in the Indian market, après environ trois ans de sortie. The launch of the Honor 90 is on the horizon in the coming weeks. Although there’s no official date announced yet, tipster Abhishek Brar has shared some hints about the expected timing of this event.

According to a recent tweet from Brar, the Honor 90 might make its entry into the Indian market on September 21. Earlier reports have indicated that the device is expected to carry a price tag of less than Rs 35,000 in India, a highly competitive segment. If you’re wondering whether the device can attract Indian consumers within this price bracket, you can check out the specifications listed below and decide for yourself.

Honor 90 specs

The Honor 90 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with curved edges, providing a sleek 120 Hz refresh rate. Its camera setup includes a triple rear configuration featuring a 200 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro module. On the front side, an impressive 50 MP primary camera is présente.

Beneath its stylish design, the Honor 90 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It’s available in various configurations, with options up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. To ensure all-day performance, the device features a sturdy 5,000 mAh battery that supports rapid 66 W charging.

