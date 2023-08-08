Honor to Launch Two Foldable Phones Soon

Honor will host a launch event during the upcoming IFA Berlin expo.

The company will introduce not just one, but two foldable phones at the event.

One of the foldable phones is likely to be the Honor Magic V2.

Advertisement

Honor has officially announced that it will host a launch event during the upcoming IFA Berlin expo, starting on September 1, 2023. The keynote is scheduled for 1 PM PKT, during which the company will introduce not just one but two foldable phones.

Honor‘s teaser for the upcoming launch event features the tagline “Unfold Tomorrow” and displays the silhouette of two foldable phones alongside the letter “V.”. This strongly suggests that the Honor Magic V2 will likely make its debut in the global market.

Regarding the second foldable device, there have been ongoing rumors that Honor intends to launch a flip foldable, akin to the Galaxy Z Flip and Oppo Find N2. Nonetheless, leaks also suggest that Honor is striving to distinguish this flip phone, possibly incorporating a distinct design and innovative features to set it apart from the rest.

Regardless of the specifics, an Honor Flip foldable is certainly on the horizon, and its direct entry into the global market is a positive move. Increased competition in the folding phone arena is likely to drive further advancements and enhancements in this technology.

Also Read Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak Apple is rumored to switch to USB-C for the iPhone 15 series....

Advertisement

You might recall how the Oppo Find N2 prompted Samsung, Motorola, and other brands to incorporate larger outer screens on their phones. It’s reasonable to anticipate further innovation from Huawei’s upcoming flip phone as well. Keep an eye out for the launch event on September 1.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.