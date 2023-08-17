Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor to Launch Two Foldable Phones Soon
Honor will host a launch event during the upcoming IFA Berlin expo....
Honor recently revealed the new X5 Plus, the latest addition to their X-series lineup. The phone will be available soon on the market with great features.
The device has a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.
It comes with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution.
The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.
The Honor X5 Plus boasts a powerful camera setup. On the back, it features two camera sensors with resolutions of 50 MP and 2 MP, respectively. Additionally, there’s an 8 MP front-facing camera for capturing stunning selfies in high quality. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan
Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999
Honor X5 Plus specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MagicOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunrise Orange, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G36
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.