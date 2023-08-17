Advertisement
Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

  • Honor introduces the new X5 Plus as the latest addition to their X-series lineup, featuring impressive features.
  • The smartphone is powered by a substantial 5000 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage.
  • The phone offers a 6.6-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
Honor recently revealed the new X5 Plus, the latest addition to their X-series lineup. The phone will be available soon on the market with great features.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.

It comes with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution.

The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The Honor X5 Plus boasts a powerful camera setup. On the back, it features two camera sensors with resolutions of 50 MP and 2 MP, respectively. Additionally, there’s an 8 MP front-facing camera for capturing stunning selfies in high quality. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999

Honor X5 Plus specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMagicOS 7.1
Dimensions164 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunrise Orange, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G36
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyTFT LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

